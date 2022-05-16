Hundreds of tires slashed at Springfield van transportation company

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A mass vandalism incident is being reported at a local business. Hundreds of tires were slashed on transport vans in Indian Orchard.

At Youth on the Move in Springfield, tires were slashed on more than 55 of the company’s vans sometime in the last 24 hours.

Some of the vans had one tire completely slashed, while others had all four slashed. One of the workers we spoke with was the first to find the damage. He got to the facility around 4:30 a.m. this morning and found the vans looking a bit slanted.

Youth on the Move provides transportation for hundreds each day across the state and even as far as New Hampshire and Connecticut, but now with this vandalism, they are unable to bring those they typically serve to where they need to be — many of them are children with disabilities.

We spoke with the owner this morning who told us she has been in business for over two decades and has never seen anything like this happen before. She believes it may be a targeted hate crime.

“We do transportation for children. We do transportation for dialysis, critical need people, we do transportation, and I asked the police and we think this is racially motivated because no other company in Springfield has been hit,” said owner Janice Brown.

One worker also told us a lot of these vans here are handicap accessible, which will make them more difficult to be replaced.

A report has been filed with the Springfield Police Department and officers were on-scene Monday morning. They are working on getting these vans towed away as quickly as possible in hopes of getting some of these tires replaced and getting their vans back on the roads.

