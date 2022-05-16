Police investigating after Holyoke home hit by gunfire

Advertisement

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire over the weekend.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of River Terrace around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.  As they were arriving on-scene, they received information that a light-colored sedan was possibly involved.

A search of the area led to the discovery of six spent shell casings.

No damage to any homes and no injuries were reported during that initial call.

Moriarty added that on Sunday, the owner of a home at 15 River Terrace called police and said that their home was hit by gunfire.  Investigators went to the home and documented the damage and secured more evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE, your tip, and that it’s for Holyoke.

