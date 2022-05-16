Questions continue over cause of Springfield school bus driver shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools experienced a second day of bus driver shortages leading to some bus route delays on Monday. It has led to questions over what is causing the shortage.

The district posted on their Facebook page on Sunday that there would be some bus delays today due to a shortage of bus drivers.

We caught up with parents and grandparents, who have kids and grandchildren in the district. They told Western Mass News that they had to change their own schedules to be able to drop-off and pick-up kids from school as they did not want them getting stuck on the bus for too long.

“I have to basically take them back-and-forth to school now because of that issue…so now, this is what I have to do and it’s very inconvenient because I have to make extra time to get my grandson to school,” said Dennis Thomas of Springfield.

Thomas also told us he hopes the bus driver shortage is fixed as soon as possible.

When we reached out to the spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools for more information, we were directed to First Student, the company that operates buses for the district, for comment.

Western Mass News received this statement from First Student that said, in part:

“All routes were completed this morning with very few delays.”

To remind you, buses were also delayed on Friday due to similar staffing issues.

Right now, it is unclear what has been causing the staffing shortages and as of now, it has not been announced whether these bus delays will continue into Tuesday.

