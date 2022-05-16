Advertisement

Some Springfield Public Schools’ busses may face delays Monday due to driver shortage

A school bus
A school bus(KMOV)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some busses could be delayed for Springfield Public Schools on Monday, May 16, due to a shortage of bus drivers, according to Springfield Public Schools.

According to Springfield Public Schools, all routes will run.

Springfield Public Schools also faced a driver shortage Friday and warned community members that students might be late to their afternoon bus stop.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Public Schools for more information.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks
Three families displaced due to multi-family home fire on East Street in Eastampton
Three families displaced due to multi-family home fire on East Street in Eastampton
Police respond to hit and run incident in Ludlow
Police respond to hit and run incident in Ludlow
Police respond to hit and run incident in Ludlow
Police respond to hit and run incident in Ludlow