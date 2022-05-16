Some Springfield Public Schools’ busses may face delays Monday due to driver shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some busses could be delayed for Springfield Public Schools on Monday, May 16, due to a shortage of bus drivers, according to Springfield Public Schools.

According to Springfield Public Schools, all routes will run.

Springfield Public Schools also faced a driver shortage Friday and warned community members that students might be late to their afternoon bus stop.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Public Schools for more information.

