South Hadley mourning death of third grade student
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley school community is mourning the loss of a third grade student.
Acting South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told Western Mass News that Ansleigh McDaniel died on Sunday.
She was a student at Mosier Elementary School.
McLaughlin told us the District Care Team put support systems in place today for students and staff.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.