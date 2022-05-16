South Hadley mourning death of third grade student

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley school community is mourning the loss of a third grade student.

Acting South Hadley Public Schools Superintendent Mark McLaughlin told Western Mass News that Ansleigh McDaniel died on Sunday.

She was a student at Mosier Elementary School.

McLaughlin told us the District Care Team put support systems in place today for students and staff.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.