Back to Spring Weather Through Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms moved across western Mass earlier this evening. Luckily the line lost a lot of strength as it moved through and only a few wind damage reports were received. Most across the area dealt with downpours, thunder and lightning and some gusty breezes.

Drier air will continue to build into New England overnight with gradual clearing skies. Dew points fall into the 40s by morning (refreshing) and temperatures start around 50.

Tuesday is looking nice with low humidity, seasonable temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Gusty breezes will linger much of the day with a west wind at 10-20mph and gusts to 30.

We keep a breeze Tuesday night and with fair skies in place and a ton of dry air, temperatures will get cool, falling to near 40 by Wednesday morning. This should be the coolest of the week and frost isn’t likely at this time. Wednesday will stay sunny and brisk with highs around 70-nice!

Our next chance for wet weather will be late Wednesday night into Thursday as a weak upper level disturbance passes by along with a southerly wind flow that brings in a bit more moisture. We won’t see much rainfall and skies stay mostly cloudy. Things then shift in a big way Friday as temperatures soar into the mid 80s with some sunshine!

Another round of heat coming our way for the weekend! An upper level ridge builds into the East, bringing temperatures into the 80s Friday, then 90s on Saturday. Humidity will also be on the rise, so Saturday will be the hottest day of the year by far. Showers and storms come through Sunday with a cold front, which will kick the heat and humidity back out. Next week begins dry and seasonable.

