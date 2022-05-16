Thunderbirds announce date for Game 1 in next round of Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know when the Thunderbirds will take to the ice to begin their next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The team said Monday that Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals will be on Sunday, May 22 at 3:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. Tickets for that game are also now on-sale.

Their opponent will be the winner of the best-of-five game series between the Charlotte Checkers and Bridgeport Islanders. The Checkers currently lead that series 2-1.

The Thunderbirds advanced in the Calder Cup Playoffs over the weekend after beating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 7-6 in Game 3 of their series to sweep that best-of-five game series.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.