Town by Town: May 16

(WGGB/WSHM) - Several non-profits are gearing up for a day of giving. Tuesday, May 17 marks Valley Grows Day.

It’s an effort among small, community-based non-profits in western Massachusetts that are working to create sustainable food systems for our communities.

It’s the fourth annual collaborative day involving farms or groups in Northampton, Springfield, Greenfield, Worthington, and Orange.

In Springfield, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni handed out the grant awards for the for his “Stop the Swerve” PSA challenge.

Our crew caught up with Gulluni at Pope Francis Preparatory School, which was awarded $5,000 for finishing second in the challenge, which highlights the dangers of impaired driving.

Central High School received a $10,000 first place prize and Minnechaug finished third and won $2,000.

Town by Town also took us to Southwick, where the Barry Towers Memorial Golf Tournament was held at The Ranch Golf Club on Monday.

The tournament helps to fund scholarships for student athletes with all proceeds going to high school wrestlers in Southwick and Granby, CT.

