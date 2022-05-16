Advertisement

Town by Town: May 16

Western Mass news is taking you town by town to Northampton, Springfield, and Southwick.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Several non-profits are gearing up for a day of giving. Tuesday, May 17 marks Valley Grows Day.

It’s an effort among small, community-based non-profits in western Massachusetts that are working to create sustainable food systems for our communities.

It’s the fourth annual collaborative day involving farms or groups in Northampton, Springfield, Greenfield, Worthington, and Orange.

In Springfield, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni handed out the grant awards for the for his “Stop the Swerve” PSA challenge.

Our crew caught up with Gulluni at Pope Francis Preparatory School, which was awarded $5,000 for finishing second in the challenge, which highlights the dangers of impaired driving.

Central High School received a $10,000 first place prize and Minnechaug finished third and won $2,000.

Town by Town also took us to Southwick, where the Barry Towers Memorial Golf Tournament was held at The Ranch Golf Club on Monday.

The tournament helps to fund scholarships for student athletes with all proceeds going to high school wrestlers in Southwick and Granby, CT.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

President of the Springfield NAACP, Talbert Swan, said events like these two shootings should...
Local NAACP president speaks out on racially-motivated mass shootings over weekend
He has now committed to helping the business bounce back after Monday’s incident.
Rep. Bud Williams speaks out over possible hate crime aimed at local business
Watershops Pond in Springfield is finally set to be refilled after a multi-million dollar...
Watershops Pond set to refill in time for summer
Rental prices have skyrocketed, posing a challenge for nearly every renter in the state.
Getting Answers: rent prices skyrocketing