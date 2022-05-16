Advertisement

Watershops Pond set to refill in time for summer

By Lexi Oliver and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Watershops Pond in Springfield is finally set to be refilled after a multi-million dollar reconstruction project.

Our viewers have been reaching out to us, asking for a status update on the pond. Now, just in time for summer, city officials said that they are excited to announce it is set to be refilled starting Monday.

Western Mass News stopped by Monday to check out what the pond currently looks like.

The city has been working on construction of the Watershops Dam for nearly two years to prevent potentially serious consequences if the dam were to fail, including flooding the entire south end of the city, and that construction is now substantially complete.

You may remember back in November 2020, when the pond was first drained, and pictures surfaced of several vehicles that had been discovered submerged in the water.

Upgrades to the dam include the installation of new sluice gates, bascule gate, hydraulic system, control box improvements, and better access to the control system. The project totaling more than $3 million, most of which was federally funded.

The community worked to clean up the pond last summer to help make sure it was ready when it came time to refill it.

City leaders in charge of the refilling process said it will take anywhere from 15 to 45 days for the water to reach normal elevation levels.

