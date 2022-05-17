Basketball Hall of Fame to celebrate Title IX anniversary with free public forum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made a special announcement on the upcoming anniversary of Title IX.

In partnership with Springfield Public Forum, the Hall of Fame announced a free public forum on June 21st celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

That helped level the playing field for women’s sports funding and participation in schools, colleges and universities.

1996 Hall of Fame inductee Nancy Lieberman said Title IX is one of the major laws passed in our lifetime to make massive change.

“Back in 1971, men, boys, played sports 12 to 1 ratio, boys to girls,” Lieberman said. “Today, 2022 real time, we have had a 1000% increase in high school girls playing sports, and in the collegiate level, 600% increase. So, like, if you build it they will come. If you give us the opportunity, we will play.”

Lieberman is one of several Hall of Famers and basketball celebrities who will speak at the June celebration.

