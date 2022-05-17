Pick of the Week Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a few spotty showers around early this afternoon as an upper level disturbance swung through, but we should be dry for the remainder of the day. Scattered clouds diminish this evening and we keep fair skies overnight. Temperatures cool into the lower 40s for some, but 30s are unlikely as breezes will be ongoing overnight.

Wednesday looks like our pick of the week as we see good sunshine throughout the day along with seasonable and dry weather. Temperatures return to the upper 60s and low 70s with very dry air in place thanks to high pressure nearby. Wind will be lighter than today, but we keep a 10-15mph breeze out of the northwest.

High clouds build in the afternoon and evening and will thicken up Wednesday night as a warm front approaches from the west. Showers will move through overnight into Thursday morning with an area of low pressure.

A period of rain will be moving through as the sun comes up Thursday morning. Shower chances diminish after 8-10am and skies remain mostly cloudy. Highs only make it into the 60s despite a southerly breeze. A spot shower is possible later in the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through.

A significant warm up is on the way for Friday to Sunday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Northeast. Highs Friday get into the middle 80s with some good sunshine. A warm front passes Friday night with a spot shower, then brings increasing humidity and significant heat for Saturday. We may near record-breaking temps with highs in the lower to middle 90s Saturday afternoon! We remain hot and humid Sunday, but a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day, followed by a significant cool down.

Temperatures trend near normal early to mid next week with mainly dry weather on tap.

