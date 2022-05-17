Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site returning to Greenfield Community College

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Greenfield is partnering with Curative to bring PCR testing back to Greenfield Community College.

At the end of March, the state’s ‘Stop the Spread’ testing site at GCC was closed.

Howevewr, starting Wednesday, testing will be available in GCC’s east building at 1 College Drive on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.

