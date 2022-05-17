Father and son arrested for involvement in large-scale drug trafficking ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking organization supplied by sources in Mexico and spanning at least four states.

34-year-old Isaac Cardona and 61-year-old Rafael Cardona Sr. were each sentenced to 146 months in prison, or roughly 12 years, and 5 years of supervised release.

In October, the Cardonas were convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and 1 kilogram of heroin.

