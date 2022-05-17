Local Celtics fan going to Game 7 after Celtics sign stunt at UMass graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Celtics open the Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night on the road against Miami, and they have one local fan who will certainly be cheering for the C’s.

Ricky Arias graduated from UMass this past weekend, prior to Boston advancing to the conference finals.

Motivated by a fellow UMass grad, who earlier in the ceremony held up a “Bucks in 7″ sign which drew boos from the crowd, Arias, a lifelong Celtics fan, started to plot his move.

“Immediately in my head, I’m like, ‘alright, I’ve got to get him back,’” Arias told us. “So, I go on my phone, type Celtics in 7, save it, and I got a call from my roommate Chick, who was in the stands. Says, ‘bro you got to do Celtics in 7,’ and I was like, ‘I already got it saved. I’m going to do it.’”

The move got Arias cheers and the attention of an old family friend.

The friend, Amy Lattimer, is the president of TD Garden and saw the video, which went viral on a couple of national sites.

She offered Arias two tickets to Sunday’s game 7,-= which just happened to be in a suite!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.