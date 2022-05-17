Advertisement

NFL player-turned-magician Jon Dorenbos to perform at MGM Springfield in August

MGM Springfield Sign
MGM Springfield Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Magician and former NFL player Jon Dorenbos is set to headline MGM Springfield’s Aria ballroom on August 20.

During the show, audience members can be personally invited on stage to participate and experience the magic of the America’s Got Talent finalist first-hand.

Tickets go on sale Friday at mgmpringfield.mgmresorts.com.

