Police investigating afternoon shooting on Locust Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 200 block of Locust Street around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.