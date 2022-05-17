Advertisement

Police investigating afternoon shooting on Locust Street in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 200 block of Locust Street around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Several tenants at the Indian Motorcycle Apartments have contacted us and said they’ve been...
Tenants of Springfield building concerned over lack of A/C during recent hot days
