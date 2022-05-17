Police looking for man cashing stolen money orders in West Springfield
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of attempting to cash stolen money orders.
According to officials, the man tried to cash the money orders at a bank on Riverdale Street.
Anyone who may be able to identify him is being asked to contact police.
