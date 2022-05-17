Advertisement

Police looking for man cashing stolen money orders in West Springfield

West Springfield Stolen Money Orders Suspect
West Springfield Stolen Money Orders Suspect(West Springfield Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of attempting to cash stolen money orders.

According to officials, the man tried to cash the money orders at a bank on Riverdale Street.

Anyone who may be able to identify him is being asked to contact police.

Holyoke city councilor arrested on fugitive from justice charge
Holyoke city councilor arrested on fugitive from justice charge
Tenants of Springfield building concerned over lack of A/C during recent hot days
Tenants of Springfield building concerned over lack of A/C during recent hot days