Safety improvements along State Street in Springfield to begin June 1

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pedestrian and roadway safety work will soon begin on one of Springfield’s busiest roads.

The city announced Tuesday that signs will be posted this week on State Street, near the Springfield Central Library, and it’s expected that temporary traffic patterns will be installed on June 1.

The traffic pattern changes will include a narrowing of the roadway using traffic cones, barrels, and barricades in an effort to evaluate the impact on traffic while reviews take place on designs for roadway and pedestrian crossing alternations. The design will include a raised crosswalk and a RRFB/HAWK system. The designs will also include alterations in grading, merging, sight distances, visibilty, and ADA compliance.

City officials said that the total cost of the project is approximately $650,000.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement:

“Simply put, this is not about money, it’s about public safety. This new design plan will enhance the safety for our pedestrians, and help control and mitigate the flow of traffic on one of our city’s busiest public roads. Working with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and her brave and dedicated men and women in blue, we will continue with our active traffic enforcement not just on State Street but across our City. Now we need our courts to back these citations and not dismiss them.”

Springfield Police will also continue traffic enforcement along State Street and across the city. The city said that 1,586 citations or warnings were issued for traffic offenses in April.

