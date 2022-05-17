Springfield ban on sale of pets in pet stores takes effect Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting Wednesday, a ban on the sale of pets in pet stores will go into effect in Springfield.

The new ordinance will prohibit the sale of puppies, kittens, and rabbits, but will allow pet stores to provide shelter animals for adoption instead.

Springfield is now one of nine cities and towns in Massachusetts with this ban.

According to a MSPCA advocacy director, such bans are necessary because often dogs, cats, and other animals that are sold in pet stores originate from large-scale, commercial breeding facilities where the health and wellbeing of the animals is not accounted for.

