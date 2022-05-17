Temporary changes to be added to State Street to improve pedestrian safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple fatal accidents involving pedestrians took place on State Street in Springfield over the past year. City officials are now making changes to hopefully make the street safer.

Multiple temporary changes to State Street were announced Tuesday and will go into effect the first day of June.

This is an effort to make State Street safer for pedestrians and drivers after multiple deadly accidents.

These changes include the narrowing of the roadway with traffic cones, barrels, and barricades. These are all to assess how the impact of a more permanent design change for roadway and pedestrian crossing alterations will be.

That engineering design will include a raised crosswalk and the installation of a hawk system.

Western Mass News checked in with Springfield residents to see how they feel about the changes.

“I think it’s a good thing that they’re doing something,” said Springfield resident Willie Clark. “Oh, they need it. They need it bad.”

The plan will include roadway alterations for grading, merging, visibility, sight distances, and will be ADA compliant.

The total project cost is approximately $650,000.

