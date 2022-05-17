Tenants of Springfield building concerned over lack of A/C during recent hot days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been getting calls into our newsroom from people who live in an apartment complex in Springfield, concerned that the air conditioning is not being turned on in their building as temperatures are heating up this week.

Several tenants at the Indian Motorcycle Apartments have contacted us and said they’ve been experiencing days where their building has exceeded 100 degrees and the air conditioning won’t be turned on until next month. They didn’t know what else to do, so they called Western Mass News for help.

“Last night was the first time I was able to sleep well in three days,” said Frank Roman.

Roman has lived in the Indian Motorcycle Apartments since March, but with the warm stretch passing through our area over the last week, he told us the apartments have become very uncomfortable.

“Extremely hot, extremely,” Roman added.

He told Western Mass News that Monday was unbearable.

“Temperature in my room: 110,” Roman explained.

He said he tried to call city hall, but they referred him to the housing bureau to file a complaint and the process was taking too long, so he called us.

“I needed someone to intervene quicker, so that’s why I called,” Roman said.

We reached out to the First Resource Development Company, who owns the building. President Gordon Pulsifer told us, in part:

“Mason Square Apartments does have an air conditioning system for all apartments, however, the state law requires that we provide heat until June 15. The systems at Mason Square Apts. do not permit to have both systems run at the same time – it is either one or the other.”

However, Roman said he’s concerned for other residents.

“There’s children here and people with underlying conditions…asthma…and they should take that into consideration and immediately put it on without question,” Roman noted.

With temperatures set to hit the 90s this weekend, Roman told us he’s not going to be able to tolerate the heat.

“I’ll check into a hotel room and send them the bills (scoffs) you know I can’t, I can’t. It’s just too much,” Roman said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.