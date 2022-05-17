Advertisement

Thunderbirds announce home games for next round of Calder Cup Playoffs

We now know when the Thunderbirds will take to the ice to begin their next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have learned new details into the Thunderbirds continued run in the Calder Playoffs.

The team said Monday that Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers will be on Sunday, May 22 at 3:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds advanced in the Calder Cup Playoffs over the weekend after beating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 7-6 in Game 3 of their series to sweep that best-of-five game series.

The rest of their schedule against the Checkers includes:

  • Game 2: Wednesday, May 25- 7:05 p.m. in Springfield
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 28 - 6 p.m. at Charlotte
  • Game 4 (if needed): Sunday, May 29 - 6 p.m. at Charlotte
  • Game 5 (if needed): Tuesday, May 31- 7 p.m. at Charlotte

Tickets for the Thunderbirds upcoming home games are now on-sale.

