Thunderbirds announce home games for next round of Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have learned new details into the Thunderbirds continued run in the Calder Playoffs.

The team said Monday that Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals against the Charlotte Checkers will be on Sunday, May 22 at 3:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds advanced in the Calder Cup Playoffs over the weekend after beating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 7-6 in Game 3 of their series to sweep that best-of-five game series.

The rest of their schedule against the Checkers includes:

Game 2: Wednesday, May 25- 7:05 p.m. in Springfield

Game 3: Saturday, May 28 - 6 p.m. at Charlotte

Game 4 (if needed): Sunday, May 29 - 6 p.m. at Charlotte

Game 5 (if needed): Tuesday, May 31- 7 p.m. at Charlotte

Tickets for the Thunderbirds upcoming home games are now on-sale.

