Town by Town: May 17

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department celebrated the promotion of its two newest captains on Tuesday.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood oversaw a pinning ceremony at the Springfield training facility this morning.

Reginald Miller and Brian Beliveau were promoted from the ranks of lieutenant to captain.

In Agawam, Active Lifestyle Fitness is celebrating its tenth anniversary with free classes to benefit charity.

The seven different classes run between now and May 31 and a donation is requested to a charity of the instructor’s choice.

Tuesday evening’s class will benefit the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Other charities that will benefit this month include Friends of the Homeless, America’s Vet Dogs, and Central Kitchen for Ukraine.

Over in Holyoke, the official opening of The Wealth Transition Collective was celebrated on Tuesday.

The financial planning firm moved from Northampton to Holyoke back in 2020, but there was no formal grand opening due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Today’s ribbon cutting was attended by Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce.

