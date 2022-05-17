Wilbraham Police looking for missing woman

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.

They said that 74-year-old Sandra Stephens was last seen in Coventry, CT on Monday around 7:40 a.m.

Stephens is 5′2″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2005 blue Subaru Forrester with Massachusetts plates: 9616KM.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.

