10 people displaced after fire on Hampden St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ten people are without a place to stay after an overnight fire in Holyoke Wednesday.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, crews first received reports of smoke and fire coming from the roof of a two-story, four-family home located at 645 Hampden Street at 12:09 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Initial crews used handheld hose lines to put out the fire from inside the top floor until the attic, ceiling and sections of the roof rafters began to collapse.

Firefighters were pulled and the fire was fully extinguished from outside using an aerial ladder nozzle.

Cavagnac adds all occupants were able to get out safely due to working smoke alarms.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the two families, and three adults that were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

