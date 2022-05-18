Holyoke City Council meets Tuesday night following arrest of Councilor Puello-Mota

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota was put behind bars and charged with being a fugitive from justice in connection to forging paperwork after being charged with possession of child pornography in Rhode Island.

In the midst of that, the Holyoke City Council met Tuesday night for their bi-weekly meeting.

During that meeting, Councilor Jose Maldonado Velez asked if the council would discuss the situation regarding their fellow councilor, saying the council owes the public a discourse on the matter.

“At this point in time, nothing has come before the council,” said City Council President Todd McGee. “We’re going to let the law officials handle what they have to do, and we have faith in what they’re going to do, in essence, to investigate and give us the information when it is ready. So, at this point in time, there is nothing before the council to do anything on.”

