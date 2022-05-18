Local lawmakers file bill amendment for funding for new Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts are underway at the State House to delegate money towards a new Springfield courthouse.

Two state representatives filed an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would provide millions of dollars to build a new courthouse.

The move comes on the heels of the Massachusetts Trial Court and Roderick Ireland Courthouse employees announcing a settlement last week after dangerous mold and other health-related issues in the building caused serious concerns.

A feasibility study will decide if a new courthouse is necessary.

State Representatives Carlos González and Jacob Oliveira filed the amendment to an infrastructure bond bill before the House of Representatives. This would provide $220 million to replace the courthouse with a new building.

Right now, plans are in place for detailed cleaning and major renovations at the existing courthouse.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.