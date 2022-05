Massachusetts surpasses $3 billion in marijuana sales

(WGGB/WSHM) - Marijuana sales in Massachusetts have surpassed $3 billion.

According to the latest report from the Masschusetts Cannabis Commission, the 216 retailers and 11 delivery businesses brought in over $3 billion since the first stores opened in 2018

The milestone comes only eight months after cannabis sales passed $2 billion.

On April 20 - or 4/20, a day of recoginition for cannabis users - marijuana retailers alone brought in nearly $6 million.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.