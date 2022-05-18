MGM Springfield holds 100th birthday celebration for special customer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A celebration was held inside MGM Springfield on Tuesday.

Chris Kelley, the resort-casino’s president and COO, was on-hand as they celebrated the 100th birthday of one of their customers, Edward.

Edward has been a regular at the casino since it first opened.

Tuesday’s celebration was the brainchild of one of MGM’s bartenders, who met Edward that very first year.

“I just asked for some help, for some balloons and stuff, and it turned into this. It’s wonderful. I’m just really happy that we can give him a special day in a big place,” said Izzie O’Grady.

When asked if he goes to MGM Springfield a lot, Edward’s response was “I live here.”

