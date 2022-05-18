Morning Rain, Cooler Temps Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful weather day across western Mass with seasonable temperatures, dry air, good sunshine, and a healthy breeze.

Clouds gradually increase and thicken tonight as a warm front approaches from the west. Shower chances increasing after midnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s with light to calm wind.

Light rain will be around Thursday morning, but won’t last all day. Showers taper off before Noon for most and skies remain mostly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. South-southeast breezes may get to 10-15mph later in the day. A cold front will come through by the early evening, allowing for some clearing at the end of the day. Rain totals for western Mass end up around or less than a quarter inch.

Dry air builds back in Thursday night and temperatures return to the 40s with partly cloudy to clear skies.

Friday will be a much warmer day as a ridge of high pressure builds into the Northeast. Temperatures climb into the lower and middle 80s with good sunshine and some scattered clouds. Though quite warm, the day will be dry with low humidity. Breezy at times with southerly wind gusts to 20-25mph. A warm front approaches Friday night with a slight shower risk and will bring in rising humidity.

*Dangerous heat possible this weekend across western Mass*

Temperatures in the 90s are looking likely Saturday and possible Sunday for western Mass. Along with near record-breaking heat, humidity will be on the higher side as well both days, leading to the potential for Heat Advisories to be issued. Most of the weekend will trend rain-free, but a very isolated shower or storm could pop up late Saturday. Our next chance for showers and storms will come Sunday evening and night with a cold front.

Seasonable, dry weather returns by Monday and will last through mid-week. Humidity looks fairly low much of next week at this point, but a few showers are possible sometime late Wednesday and late in the week.

