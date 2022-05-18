Advertisement

One taken to hospital after motorcycle crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

Sumner Ave. car vs. motorcycle crash
Sumner Ave. car vs. motorcycle crash(Springfield Fire Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Wednesday.

According to Springfield Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded to the area of 657 Sumner Ave. for a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash.

Officials say the person that was injured in the incident sustained non-life threatening injuries.

