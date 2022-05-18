Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another Springfield city official has tested positive for COVID-19.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood is experiencing mild symptoms and took an at-home test on Wednesday that came back positive.

Clapprood, who is vaccinated and boosted, then underwent a PCR test. She is awaiting the results from that test.

Walsh said that Clapprood will be isolating at home and will work remotely and that Deputy Chief William Cochrane and her command staff will handle any administrative duties.

The news of Clapprood’s positive cases comes almost a week after Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tested positive for COVID-19.

