Three suspects indicted in connection with January murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden County grand jury has returned indictments charging three suspects in the January 5 murder of Lashar Garner.

Garner was found with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Cambridge and Burr Streets in Springfield. He later died at the hospital.

Curtis Stevenson, 47, Kennedy Cody, 38, and Stacy Sorrel, 37, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Stevenson is facing charges including murder, committing a robbery while armed with a firearm and masked, carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Cody and Sorrell were indicted for committing a robbery while armed with a firearm and masked.

An investigation into the murder is ongoing.

