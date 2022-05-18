Town by Town: May 18

(WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield honored and helped its veterans on Wednesday.

The Springfield Partners for Community Action hosted its sixth annual “Stars and Stripes Day.” The event, held in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall, provided veterans, service members, and their families with direct access to area resources and the benefits they’ve earned.

There were opportunities to meet with various resources, as well as the chance to enjoy live entertainment and catered meals.

In Chicopee, the Valley Opportunity Council is holding an early education job fair and childcare enrollment event.

It runs until 7 p.m. Wednesday at their location on Mount Carmel Avenue.

Those interested have the chance to learn about available positions and career opportunities, including certified teachers. They also have information on how to become certified.

In Agawam, Agawam Cinemas will host a world premiere Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The theater will be screening the short film “Scars” which was shot in Massachusetts and the majority of the cast is Bay State residents.

It tackles the topic of depression and self-harm.

The movie, which was produced by The Firefly Creative, will also be released across multiple video on-demand platforms this summer.

