Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A sudden influx of money is a welcome surprise, but what you do with that extra cash is...
Ways to handle a financial windfall
Inflation is at a 40-year high, stock prices are falling, and the Federal Reserve is raising...
Getting Answers: experts discuss growing fears of possible recession
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Taylor Swift, right, receives an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York...
Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate degree from New York University