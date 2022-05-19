Advertisement

Crews called to fire on Dwight St. in Springfield overnight

Fire on Dwight St. in Springfield
Fire on Dwight St. in Springfield(Springfield Fire Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were called to a fire in Springfield early Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Fire officials, firefighters were called to a home located at 1575 Dwight Street after midnight for reports of a fire.

In a photo posted to the Springfield Fire Department’s Twitter page, you can see heavy smoke coming from the attic.

No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating a cause.

