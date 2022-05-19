Crews called to fire on Dwight St. in Springfield overnight
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were called to a fire in Springfield early Thursday morning.
According to Springfield Fire officials, firefighters were called to a home located at 1575 Dwight Street after midnight for reports of a fire.
In a photo posted to the Springfield Fire Department’s Twitter page, you can see heavy smoke coming from the attic.
No injuries were reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating a cause.
