Warming Up Friday; Dangerous Heat This Weekend!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The drought monitor updated today and abnormally dry areas are becoming more numerous across southern New England. Just about all of western Mass is in the clear for now, but it has been fairly dry over the last few weeks, so this morning’s rain was beneficial.

A spot shower remains possible early this evening as a cold front passes through. Behind the front, a light northwesterly flow kicks in and will start drying everyone out. Clouds decrease overnight with wind becoming light and temperatures falling into the 40s to low 50s.

Our well-advertised warm up gets started Friday, but it will actually be a pretty nice day. Seasonably warm with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s with good sunshine to start, then building clouds in the afternoon. Breezy with a south-southwest wind at 10-20mph and occasional gusts to 25mph. While warm, humidity stays comfortable throughout the day.

A warm front will approach along with a decaying batch of thunderstorms Friday evening. This will increase clouds in the afternoon and by Friday night, showers and a few thunderstorms may move through. Along with this chance for brief wet weather also comes higher humidity that will linger for the weekend.

First Alert Weather Days on tap for Saturday and Sunday as a high impact heat event dominates our weather. Near record-high temperatures are possible both days across western Mass. A strong ridge of high pressure will bring this unseasonable heat to our area this weekend and highs may approach middle and even upper 90s in the Pioneer Valley. There’s even a low risk for a triple digit reading in the CT River Valley!

Our weather this weekend will be hot and humid, feeling close to 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Some clouds early Saturday give way to sunshine Saturday and a southwesterly breeze gusting to 20mph in the afternoon. A very isolated late-day shower or thunderstorm is possible in the Berkshires. Sunday will start warm and humid, and get hot quickly under a sunny sky. A cold front will approach late in the evening and night with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Following this front, we return to seasonable conditions most of next week. Dry and cloudy weather on tap Monday to Wednesday, then shower chances increase Thursday.

