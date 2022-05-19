Getting answers: experts confront growing fears of possible recession

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Inflation is at a 40-year high, stock prices are falling, and the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates.

Are we at risk of enduring another recession?

“If you’re going to be a betting person and bet on a recession, you’re almost guaranteed to win,” said UMass Amherst Professor of Economics Gerald Friedman.

He said recessions are inevitable, but are we on the brink of one now? Some signs point to “yes,” including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID lockdowns contributing to high inflation, which has historically signaled recession.

“They raised interest rates very sharply in 1980 to get a handle on inflation,” Professor Friedman said. “They drove the economy off the cliff and that brought down inflation. Ultimately, that brought down oil prices.”

To a lesser degree, the Fed is again raising interest rates to curb inflation, which will slow spending in areas that require consumers to borrow, like housing.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has jumped to 5.3%. A year ago, the average was below 3%

Professor Friedman said that every recession since World War II has come because of monetary policy.

“The Federal Reserve has a dual mandate to maintain high employment and price stability,” he explained. “Historically, they’ve pretty well focused on the second.”

“They’re on that high wire,” said President of St. Germain Investments Michael Matty. “They’re trying to make the balance just right, and often, they get it wrong and they tip the economy too far into a recession because they raise rates too much, too quickly, and overshoot.”

In his more than three decades in the industry, Matty said he has never seen such dramatic day-to-day shifts in the market.

“Volatility is out the window,” he said. “We’re on to violence at this point!”

However, both Matty and Professor Friedman told us that they expect interest rates to continue to rise, but not enough to trigger a recession.

“Yeah, there probably will be more, because this is the only tool they have, but I don’t think they will be pushing hard,” Professor Friendman said.

“It gives me some confidence that they may be able to get this, if not right, a lot closer to right than they have in the past,” Matty added.

If a recession were to happen, the most widespread impact is job loss.

“You’re talking about these people losing their jobs with 500 dollars or less in the bank, and those are the people who get laid off,” Professor Friendman told us.

Be sure your employer is paying up on your social security taxes, or if you are an independent contractor, you are, so you can collect unemployment if need be. Now is a good time to save up and pay off debt.

“It’s not a good time to take on a whole bunch more debt, especially if it’s any kind of a variable rate debt,” Professor Friedman said. “Certainly, if you can take the time to pay down things like a credit card, it’s always a good goal to have.”

You may also think twice about making any big expenditures.

“You may have been planning to buy a pool,” Matty said. “You may have second thoughts about that if you’re afraid that you’ll be laid off.”

Anxiety about a recession appears to be spreading through the stock market, but Matty said the best thing you can do is keep your money where it is.

“The thing to do, if you can, is to ride this out,” he said. “Over the long-term, equity in the stock market is the best investment you can make.”

He said chances are, this an overreaction with people anticipating the Fed will act more aggressively than it does, though both experts agreed that the red flags cannot be ignored.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.