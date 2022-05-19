Getting Answers: Substitutes for baby formula

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The critical baby formula shortage has parents scrambling to keep their babies fed. Western Mass News heard some are turning to goat’s milk. But, is this a healthy alternative?

“Goats milk is great for baby goats it is not great for baby humans,” explained Dr. Charlotte Boney, pediatrician in chief of Baystate Children’s Hospital.

With the baby formula shortage raging across the United States, many parents are looking for alternatives. One common trend we found is mothers looking for goat’s milk to keep their babies fed. But, is this really a healthy substitute?

Western Mass News spoke to Dr. Boney, she said soymilk may be an alternative, but plant-based milk like almond milk and goat’s milk is not. She explained they don’t contain proteins and carbohydrates that babies can digest.

“I don’t know where people have gotten this idea, but it’s bad...Not only will they not get the nutrients, but they may make your baby sick,” Dr.Boney explained.

Western Mass News reached out to several local farms, but we found the only one in western Mass. licensed to sell goat milk is in Orange, it’s called Little White Goat Dairy Farm.

We spoke with the owner and operator of the farm, Rachel Scherer, who said in the last week, following the formula shortage, she has received an uptick in calls from parents looking for goat’s milk. However, Sherer told Western Mass News that she’s very adamant about making sure people are educated on what they’re buying.

“Goat’s milk by itself while it is more similar to human breast milk is not a replacement to formula for infants under one-year-old,” Scherer said.

Scherer said she thinks the confusion may have come from the widely known fact that goat’s milk is often easier to digest for those who can’t drink cow’s milk.

“It’s more digestible so it is easier for children that are now making the transition from breastmilk or formula to whole milk to drink goat milk than it is cow milk,” said Scherer.

Meanwhile, Dr. Boney said babies over six months can switch to whole cow milk with guidance from a pediatrician.

Dr. Boney shared this advice for parents worried about feeding their babies:

“Look to online sources if you’re looking for the ready, even the mix that you’re going to mix up yourself and the ready to feed the liquid, the liquid forms of these formulas are not in short supply so you might be able to find those they are more expensive, but you might be able to find those,” Dr. Boney said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.