Greenfield Police searching for missing K-9

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Greenfield Police are looking for the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of a missing K-9.

Greenfield Police said that K-9 Niko was being professionally kenneled in Gill Thursday morning when he was able to scale two six-foot high fences and run into the woods.

“Niko was being watched while his handler was out of town on vacation. It is well within policy and customary for police K9′s to be kenneled while the handler is out of town,” police explained in a social media post.

Searchers, including local and state agencies, scoured the area to try and find Niko and they were able to locate him four different times, but he ran away because he isn’t comfortable with anyone but his handler. Investigators believe that Niko may be evading capture on purpose in an effort to find his handler.

The search has been suspended as police don’t want to tire Niko out or create a situation where he might fearfully run into a street.

Greenfield Police said that Niko is “highly trained” and don’t believe he is dangerous to people unless frightened, cornered, or injured.

Niko’s handler has reportedly made arrangements for an emergency flight home to help in the search and crews will be back out Thursday night to resume the search.

“We truly believe as soon as his hander calls for him, he will return,” police added.

Gill residents have been notified of the search via a reverse 911 call and are being asked to not approach or try to contain Niko as it may just make him run and hide again. Rather, residents are being asked to call Gill Police with Niko’s approximate whereabouts.

