Missing Greenfield Police K-9 reunited with handler

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Greenfield Police have located a K-9 that went missing after his handler went out of town.

The police department shared a photo of K-9 Niko and his handler reunited around midnight Friday.

Greenfield Police said that K-9 Niko was being professionally kenneled in Gill Thursday morning when he was able to scale two six-foot high fences and run into the woods.

“Niko was being watched while his handler was out of town on vacation. It is well within policy and customary for police K9′s to be kenneled while the handler is out of town,” police explained in a social media post.

Searchers, including local and state agencies, scoured the area to try and find Niko and they were able to locate him four different times, but he ran away because he isn’t comfortable with anyone but his handler. Investigators believe that Niko was evading capture on purpose in an effort to find his handler.

Niko’s handler reportedly made arrangements for an emergency flight home to help in the search.

