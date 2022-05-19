Pittsfield Police respond to accident on Valentine Road at Lakeway Drive

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening that sent three people to the hospital.

According to police, the crash occurred on Valentine Road at Lakeway Drive.

Three passengers in one car managed to exit the vehicle before it went up in flames. They were then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

