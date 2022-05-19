Advertisement

Pittsfield Police respond to accident on Valentine Road at Lakeway Drive

Pittsfield car fire on Valentine Road at Lakeway Drive
Pittsfield car fire on Valentine Road at Lakeway Drive(Pittsfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening that sent three people to the hospital.

According to police, the crash occurred on Valentine Road at Lakeway Drive.

Three passengers in one car managed to exit the vehicle before it went up in flames. They were then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

