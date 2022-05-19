Police arrest South Hadley break-in suspect

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley Police Department has arrested a 41-year-old man accused of trying to breaking into a home.

Police said that at least three cars in the area were also broken into and, upon further investigation, it was determined the same suspect had items in his possession that were stolen from the vehicles.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is now facing several charges including three counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle in the nighttime for a felony, attempt to commit a crime, receive stolen property, carrying a dangerous weapon, and a warrant out of Pittsfield District Court.

