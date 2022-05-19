Shots fired call leads to four arrests, gun and drugs recovered

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four people are under arrest after a shots fired call this week in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 100 block of Kensington Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a ShotSpotter activation and a report of shots fired. Information was also gathered that the suspects with the guns drove away from the scene.

Officers on-scene found that two vehicles had been hit with gunfire, as well as a front porch on one home and porch stairs and a window on another home. In addition, they found an apartment where a bullet went through a wall and became lodged in a television and another apartment that had been hit with gunfire and had two juveniles inside.

A K-9 located the vehicle with five people inside a short time later at the intersection of Sumner Avenue and White Street. The driver reportedly tried to drive away before other officers were able to stop the car on Belmont Avenue.

Walsh added that one of the passengers, identified as 22-year-old Joel Perez of Springfield, tried to run away, but was detained by a K-9 officer a short time later. Another passenger, identified 21-year-old Jan Carlos Cosme of Springfield, also tried to flee on foot, but was caught near Commonwealth Avenue and Hollywood Street.

Two other passengers, identified as 26-year-old Derek Ramos-Sanchez of Springfield and 21-year-old Marco Gonzalez-Ortiz of Chicopee, were also detained by investigators.

Walsh noted that the driver was able to run away from the scene and has been able to evade police.

Investigators saw a large-capacity gun inside the car and, after a search, a second large-capacity gun, a bag of cocaine, and approximately 5,200 bags of packaged heroin were also found inside the car. More than $2,400 in cash was also recovered on the suspects and inside the car.

Cosme, Perez, Gonzalez-Ortiz, and Ramos-Sanchez were all arrested and are facing various charges.

