Springfield schools issues mask advisory for indoor end-of-year events

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Public School system has issued a COVID-19 advisory.

In a statement posted to social media, the district said, in part: “With the end of the school year quickly approaching, anyone attending an indoor Springfield Public Schools event is advised to wear a mask.”

They went on to say the advisory is a precautionary measure to help protect students, staff, and the community as COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward in the city.

