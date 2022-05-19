Advertisement

Springfield schools issues mask advisory for indoor end-of-year events

By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Public School system has issued a COVID-19 advisory.

In a statement posted to social media, the district said, in part: “With the end of the school year quickly approaching, anyone attending an indoor Springfield Public Schools event is advised to wear a mask.”

They went on to say the advisory is a precautionary measure to help protect students, staff, and the community as COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward in the city.

