State announces second round of $500 payments to low-income workers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A second round of $500 payments will soon be going out to low-income workers in Massachusetts.

The state announced Thursday that the payments, which are part of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program, will go to individuals who did not receive payments in the first round, which took place in March 2022.

An estimated 330,000 eligible people will receive the payments in June.

Eligibility for the second round of payments will be based on filed 2021 Massachusetts tax returns and will be similar to that used for the first payments, but the criteria was updated for annual changes in the mininimum wage and federal poverty level calculations. Individuals will be eligible for payments if their 2021 income was at least $13,500 and their total income put them at or below 300% of the federal poverty level.

The state explained that the lower end of the range equates to working 20 hours a week for 50 weeks at a 2021 minimum wage of $13.50. The federal poverty level is set by the federal government and adjusts based on household size. The following data from the state indicates eligibility for the payments based on household size.

Household or Family Size 2021 Total Income at 300% of federal poverty level 1 $38,640 2 $52,260 3 $65,880 4 $79,500 5 $93,120 6 $106,740 7 $120,360 8 $133,980

Those not eligible in this second round of payments include individuals who received a payment in the first round, received unemployment in 2021, or are Executive Branch employees who received or will receive a one-time COVID-19 related payment from the state as their employer.

A call center has been set-up to help answer questions and can be reached at (866) 750-9803 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can click here for more information on the program and to determine if you are eligible.

