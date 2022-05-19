Structure fire reported on Calhoun St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters have been called to a house fire on Calhoun Street in Springfield this afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Department Captain, Drew Piemonte, there is a “working fire” at 25-27 Calhoun St.

Western Mass News has crews on the scene. We can see heavy smoke coming from the house and police have the area blocked off to traffic.

The fire was first reported at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

No word yet if anyone was inside the house at the time the fire started.

