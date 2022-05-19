Town by Town: May 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In South Hadley, Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School celebrated 25 years by inviting alumni to talk to current students. Dan Robert was one of those former students. Dan is a writer, actor, and director. He has written the Emmy-nominated The Baby-Sitters Club for Netflix, as well as shows for HBO.

In Hadley, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Venture Way Collaborative open house. The new $1.5 million, four-thousand square foot, barn-style building was completed in May of 2020.

It includes a one thousand-square-foot classroom and a 750-square-foot workshop. Venture Way Collaborative permanently houses several organizations, including Desco, The Institute for Generative Leadership and Lead Yourself Youth.

In Northampton, throughout the summer, free seeds will be available at Forbes and Lilly libraries. Forbes Library director Lisa Downing said the program has been “wildly popular” and they’re re-stocked once a week at both libraries. It is an informal way for you to get free vegetable, herb, and flower seed packets, learn about gardening, and share your garden with your community by harvesting and sharing seeds.

