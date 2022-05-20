Amherst firefighters call for change in safety protocols after tires blow off ambulance

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An ambulance in Amherst broke down while returning from a call last month. Now, firefighters are calling on the town to make changes in regard to the safety protocols in place when it comes to inspecting and replacing the vehicles.

An Amherst ambulance was on the way back to the station after transporting a patient to Cooley Dickinson Hospital when two passenger-side wheels blew off the vehicle causing it to crash.

“They were about two to three miles from Cooley on the 91 S. on-ramp. They felt a little wobble and when they looked at each other to say ‘what is that noise,’ They said they felt a loud crash and felt the ambulance drop to the ground,” said Benjamin Graham, Amherst firefighter, paramedic, and President of Amherst Firefighters Local.

Ben Graham is one of the department’s firefighters, who wrote a letter to the town calling for change, saying they believe this incident is part of a bigger problem.

“Wear and tear happens with vehicles and these vehicles are drive. Pretty hard so we do try to replace them quicker. We have a 10-year replacement scheduled right now and we are trying to move that up to an eight-year replacement scheduled,” explained Graham.

Western Mass News reached out to the Amherst Town Manager for comment, who told us in a statement quote:

“This was an unfortunate accident and it is fortunate that no one was injured. We are looking into the cause and will review our protocols going forward. I have asked the Fire Department to re-inspect all Town ambulances to determine if this is a problem that is unique to this vehicle or could happen to another vehicle.”

According to the town, this specific vehicle passed state inspection in early august of 2021 and each of the department’s five ambulances receives weekly vehicle checks by the on-duty firefighters.

But Graham said that is not enough.

“We are not certified in checking breaks, checking tires, and checking lugnuts. Assuming we do not touch because we are not certified to work on brakes of trucks,” said Graham.

The 2012 ambulance was put back into service on May 2, following the incident on April 18 and Graham said all their vehicles have now undergone additional review since.

This particular one is up next to be replaced. But, he added that they are lucky this situation did not end up worse.

“The crew did not get hurt they were wearing their seatbelts. It was fortunate that the patient was not loaded have they gone to a further away hospital or had they been at the house a few miles away they would have had a much different situation. It would have affected patient care in a much more drastic way. It was essentially a big near miss and we are happy that no one is hurt,” Graham said.

