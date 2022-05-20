Firefighters battle fire at Artioli dealership in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire at a car dealership in Enfield.

The Shaker Pines Fire Department said the scene was in the area of Route 5 by Montano Road on Friday morning.

The address is Artioli Chrysler Dodge Ram on Enfield Street.

It said it was operating at a second alarm and assisting the North Thompsonville Fire Department and other other town departments.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

