Firefighters battle fire at Artioli dealership in Enfield

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire at a car dealership in Enfield.

The Shaker Pines Fire Department said the scene was in the area of Route 5 by Montano Road on Friday morning.

The address is Artioli Chrysler Dodge Ram on Enfield Street.

It said it was operating at a second alarm and assisting the North Thompsonville Fire Department and other other town departments.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

